Skylight Theatre Company presents “No Place Like Gandersheim” running from Saturday, May 27, through Sunday, June 15. The main character Roz is passionate about theater and is constantly promoting her next play. She was born in medieval times and might just be the first woman playwright. After presenting her new brazen sex comedy to the Roman emperor – and getting panned – Roz is catapulted into a time-warping journey through contemporary, though still medieval, Hollywood. Showtimes are at 8:30 p.m., Saturday; 3 p.m., Sunday; and 7:30 p.m., Monday (dark on May 29). Tickets start at $20. 1816 ½ N. Vermont Ave. skylighttix.org.