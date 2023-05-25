New trees beautify Melrose Avenue

Crews from the Los Angeles Bureau of Street Services planted the final saplings on May 25 in a $3.9-million street beautification project that brought 108 new trees to the Melrose Avenue shopping district.

Los Angeles City Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky, 5th District, attended the tree planting ceremony with the Melrose Business Improvement District. The street improvement project began last summer and was approved prior to Yaroslavsky being elected. She has been monitoring the project’s progress and said it aligns with the goals of improving the pedestrian experience on Melrose Avenue and protecting the environment.

“Trees are natural infrastructure and they’re one of the best ways we can keep our communities cool, provide shade, cleaner air, and they’re beautiful. Trees transform a neighborhood and they make people want to stay. When you think about all the great streets around the world, they’re all tree-lined. It’s been a couple of years in the making. It was something the community was asking for, the business community and the folks who live in the neighborhood.”

The street improvement project also includes sidewalk widening and the installation of ADA-accessible ramps at intersections between Highland and Fairfax avenues. The city planted London plane trees, which will reach maturity in approximately five years and will create a leafy canopy providing shade along the street.

“Adding more trees to Melrose Avenue is a vital step towards enhancing the beauty of our vibrant district,” said Don Duckworth, executive director of the Melrose Business Improvement District. “Beyond their aesthetic appeal, these trees will provide much-needed shade to pedestrians, creating a comfortable and inviting environment for residents and visitors alike. Moreover, this green initiative aligns with our commitment to environmental sustainability, contributing to cleaner air and a healthier ecosystem for generations to come.”

The project was funded by a $3.9-million grant from Metro to the city of Los Angeles. It is anticipated to be completed in June.