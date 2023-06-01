‘Milt’ Larsen, Magic Castle co-founder, passes away at 92

Milton “Milt” Larsen, co-founder of the internationally famous Magic Castle in Hollywood – which is celebrating its 60th anniversary – passed away peacefully in his sleep May 28 at the age of 92. Survived by his wife of 33 years, award-winning costume designer, Arlene, Larsen was the last living founder of the iconic private club for magicians and magic afficionados, proceeded in death by his two co-founders, brother Bill Larsen, Jr., and Bill’s wife Irene.

By the age of six, Larsen was performing coin tricks in front of such luminaries as Bess Houdini. During the Depression in the Vaudeville era of the late ’30s, the family of four began touring as the “Larsen Family of Magicians,” playing in such opulent southern California resorts as the Hotel del Coronado on San Diego’s Coronado Island and El Mirador Hotel in Palm Springs. When World War II broke out, many of the luxury inns were turned into military hotels and the family stopped traveling.

In 1942, the Larsens purchased their Hancock Park estate, called Brookledge. Built in 1933 by the founder of the famed L.A. Thayer Magic Company, the Larsens not only purchased the home, but the beloved magic company as well. Brookledge became an informal gathering place for the top echelon of the magic community of the day. A theatre behind the main house became the stage for virtually every famous name in the magic world. Brookledge, which remains in the family today, is often referred to as the “forerunner to the Magic Castle.”

The elder Larsens launched the magic magazine Genii in 1952, which continues to publish today. Retired from life on the road and managing the magic apparatus company, Bill, Sr., dreamed of opening an elegant, private clubhouse for magicians, but died in 1953 at just 48.

Prior to opening the club on Jan. 2, 1963, the Larsen boys both had successful careers in television. As a performer, writer and producer, Milt was a staff writer at Ralph Edwards TV Productions for the iconic “Truth or Consequences” for 18 years – later appearing as a guest on the show himself as a founder of the Magic Castle – becoming lifelong friends with host Bob Barker. It was from a window of the Ralph Edwards offices on Hollywood Boulevard that he spied the run-down Edwardian mansion on the hill – which has most recently served as a boarding house – which later became The Magic Castle.

On a handshake in 1962 with the property’s owner, Tom Glover, the Larsen brothers leased the club and fulfilled their father’s dream, with Milt managing hands-on renovations of the landmark home and Bill Jr. supervising business affairs.

Today, the AMA’s nearly 6,000 members, who hail from 48 states and 40 countries, live by the “Magic First” creed, devoted to the advancement of the art of magic, preserving its history and promoting public interest as an entertainment medium and hobby. From close-up and parlour-style magic to stage productions at the 26,000-square-foot venue, magicians from around the world perform up to 32 scheduled shows a day on four stages. Also honored with a star on Hollywood Boulevard’s Walk of Fame with his late brother in 2006, Larsen also produced an all-star live magic revue show, “It’s Magic” (1956-2016), first at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre, then at the Variety Arts Center in downtown Los Angeles, where the show would remain an annual event until 1984. In 1994, the show was revived at the Alex Theatre in Glendale.

A long-time resident of Montecito, Larsen divided his time between Los Angeles and the coastal town. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his niece Erika Larsen, president of Magic Castle Enterprises, Inc., and producer of “contemporary Vaudeville” variety-and-magic show The Brookledge Follies; his nephew Dante Larsen; and great-nieces Jessica Hopkins and Liberty Larsen. No services have been scheduled at this time.