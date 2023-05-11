Mayor brings Inside Safe to San Vicente

Updated on May 11: An Inside Safe operation continued on May 11 along San Vicente Boulevard, with the city moving more people into housing. Twenty-two of the approximately 30 people staying in the area were moved into housing on May 10, and plans called for the remainder to be housed on May 11, said Leo Daube, a spokesman for Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky, 5th District.

After the people are housed and tents and debris are removed, the city plans to enforce municipal code laws prohibiting people from being on medians as a safety measure. Many of the tents were located on the center median on San Vicente Boulevard between Wilshire and La Cienega boulevards, and on a small median running along the east side of San Vicente between the main part of the street and an access road. Plans also call for outreach teams to return to the area if unhoused individuals return.

Mayor Karen Bass and Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky, 5th District, announced on May 10 that an Inside Safe operation is being held on San Vicente Boulevard between Wilshire and La Cienega boulevards to bring people living on the streets indoors.

Inside Safe is a citywide, proactive housing-led strategy to bring people inside from tents and encampments, and to prevent encampments from returning. In 100 days, the program brought more than 1,000 Angelenos inside. The mayor’s proposed budget includes $250 million to scale the program citywide.

“I’m proud to partner with Councilwoman Yaroslavsky in bringing the Angelenos who had been living outside on San Vicente Boulevard inside,” Bass said. “Inside Safe is a real solution that proves there is hope in Los Angeles. Together, we will confront this crisis by bringing unhoused Angelenos inside for good.”

“[This] Inside Safe operation was the product of months of coordination and focus to bring these unhoused individuals inside. I am grateful to the mayor and her team for their leadership in confronting our homelessness crisis with the urgency it requires,” Yaroslavsky said.

Bass is taking an urgent and strategic approach to confronting the homelessness crisis, which also includes calling a state of emergency, taking action to dramatically accelerate development and lower the cost of affordable and temporary housing, and moving to maximize the use of city-owned property for temporary and permanent housing.

Inside Safe supports five goals: to reduce the loss of life on city streets, increase access to mental health and substance abuse treatment for those living in encampments, eliminate street encampments, promote long-term housing stability for people experiencing homelessness and enhance the safety and hygiene of neighborhoods for all residents, businesses and neighbors.

For information, visit mayor.lacity.gov/news/mayor-bass-signs-executive-directive-launching-inside-safe-changing-citys-encampment-approach.