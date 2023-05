CAP UCLA welcomes jazz piano virtuoso Matthew Whitaker on Sunday, May 21, at 7 p.m. at the Theatre at Ace Hotel. Whitaker will perform music from his latest album “Connections.” In 2010, Whitaker was a winning participant in the Child Stars of Tomorrow competition, part of “Amateur Night at the Apollo.” Now 22 years old, Whitaker’s career has taken him all over the world. Tickets start at $40. (310)825-2101, cap.ucla.edu.