MAK Center webinar

The MAK Center is holding an online panel discussion on the “Seeking Zohn” exhibit on Thursday, June 1, from noon-1 p.m. The panel includes photographers Adam Wiseman, Sonia Madrigal and Lake Verea, and curators Mimi Zeiger and Alejandro Olávarri, of the design duo Tony Macarena, exploring ways that photography can be used to tell stories about buildings and cities. “Seeking Zohn” will be on display through July 23 at the Schindler House, 835 N. Kings Road. To RSVP, visit us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_7clXEbEaS6–ooIcL7-hhA#/registration.