Cinelounge Sunset is holding a special engagement of the family-friendly film “Lucky Louie” on Friday, May 26, at 6 and 8:30 p.m. Written and directed by Daniel and Grace Roebuck, the film follows a retired police officer, Wilbert Moser (Basil Hoffman), who is having difficulty solving a 50-year-old bank robbery. He teams up with members of his Bible study, all of whom are ex-convicts (Daniel Roebuck, Willard Pugh, Duane Whitaker and Patrick Voss Davis) that he arrested and rehabilitated. Together, and with a little help, they solve the crime. Additional showtimes vary; see schedule. 6464 Sunset Blvd. (323)924-1644, cineloungefilm.com.