LAUSD launches new Mobile App 3.0

The Los Angeles Unified School District on May 2 unveiled its new LAUSD Mobile App 3.0 – a one-stop mobile application and web portal for families and educators.

The new app includes a free application for Federal Student Aid accessibility and real-time information on student attendance, bus routes and Individualized Educational Plans. Significant upgrades were made to Parent Portal web access, better establishing strong relationships with families through school workshops, programming and the recruitment of over 12,000 parent volunteers across the district.

“We continue to develop resources and activities to empower our parents with quick, easy and secure access to a variety of online tools in the palm of their hands,” LAUSD Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho said.

“The most important thing a school and district can do is provide parents with offerings, resources and the most up-to-date information about their child,” LAUSD Board of Education president Jackie Goldberg said.

For information, visit lausd.net.