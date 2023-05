French luxury goods brand Chanel has opened its new store at 400 N. Rodeo Drive. With four floors and 30,000 square feet, it is the largest Chanel store in the United States. The store features a courtyard with trees and hedges on the first floor, while the top two floors are reserved for VIP experiences and fittings. The building was designed by architect Peter Marino, who has also been tapped to design the Cheval Blanc project, another LVMH development proposed for Rodeo Drive.