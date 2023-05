The Los Angeles Fire Department Historical Society is holding its annual pancake breakfast fundraiser on Saturday, May 13, from 8:30 a.m.-noon at the LAFD Museum and Memorial. Enjoy food, fun and fire department demonstrations. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for children. 1355 N. Cahuenga Blvd. (323)464-2727, info@lafdmuseum.org.