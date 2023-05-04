LADWP hosts Women’s Career and Wellness Expo

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power invites community members, students, employees and job candidates to the first LADWP Women’s Career and Wellness Expo on Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the LADWP Truesdale Training Facility, 11760 Truesdale St., Sun Valley.

The regional event showcases a variety of utility careers with a recruitment fair offering information about skilled craft and professional jobs at LADWP, along with equipment demonstrations and hands-on activities. Attendees can also attend a wellness fair with information from health care providers and vendors, financial literacy class, fitness workout and meditation session.

The family-friendly event is open to all members of the community, with activities for children. a petting zoo and climbing wall. More than 1,000 attendees are registered for the event.

LADWP embraces diversity, supports wellness and offers employees an avenue to demonstrate their values in the workplace. The event aligns with the department’s goal of narrowing the nation’s gender and racial pay gaps by improving access to employment, promoting the benefits of civil service and union representation, offering high-quality jobs and connecting high school students, particularly underrepresented female students, with career paths in the science, technology, engineering and math fields. Approximately 25% of LADWP’s more than 11,000 employees are women.

For information and to register, visit ladwpcommission.com/womens-expo.