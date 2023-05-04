LACMA showcases ‘You Are Here’ at L.A. County Fair

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art will present “You Are Here: California Photography Now,” an exhibition featuring a range of concepts and approaches to visualizing California. The 35 artworks in “You Are Here” expand the definition of photography and showcase the continued impact of experimental photography produced in California. Drawn from LACMA’s permanent collection, the contemporary lens-based artists featured in the exhibition attempt to blur, redefine, or break down the boundaries of established tropes that have, for so long, defined California.

This exhibition is curated by Eve Schillo, associate curator of the Wallis Annenberg Photography Department, LACMA.

LACMA presents an exhibition for the first time at the L.A. County Fair’s Millard Sheets Art Center, located at 1101 W. McKinley Ave. in Pomona, a gallery space dedicated to promoting the rich and diverse cultures that lie within L.A. County and Southern California. The L.A. County Fair runs May 5-29. For information on the fair, visit lacountyfair.com. Access to the exhibition is free with fair admission. For information on the exhibit, visit lacma.org/art/exhibition/you-are-here-california-photography-now.