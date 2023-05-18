LACMA film project

Enjoy a screening of short works and a panel discussion by the filmmakers of Aspect Ratio on Sunday, May 21, at 7 p.m. at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Community members from South Los Angeles joined Aspect Ratio, LACMA’s new film education program, to learn how to better use mobile device filmmaking technology. Participants explored filmmaking as an artistic outlet to create personal, place-based films that reflect their ideas and experience. The result is a dynamic collection of short films that will be shown during the event. Admission is free. 5905 Wilshire Blvd. lacma.org.