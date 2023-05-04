The 14th annual LA WEBFEST will be held on Thursday and Friday, May 4-5, at the Barnsdall Gallery Theatre in Hollywood. The festival showcases some of the best long-form series, short-form web series, short films, pilots and podcasts from around the world. For the first time, LA WEBFEST will also honor the creators, directors, writers, actresses and actors behind the popular shows. Screenings, panel discussions and networking are included, as well as a red carpet and awards show. See schedule for event start times. Passes are $100. 4800 Hollywood Blvd. lawebfest.net.