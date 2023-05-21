LA Pride pulls support from Dodgers Pride Night after Sisters’ invitation is revoked

The Los Angeles Dodgers made a controversial decision on May 17 to revoke an invitation for its annual Pride Night to the Los Angeles Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, which was lined up to receive the organization’s Community Hero award. In response, LA Pride has officially pulled out from participation in the event.

In a statement, representatives of the Dodgers said that “given the strong feelings of people who have been offended by the sisters’ inclusion in our evening and in an effort not to distract from the great benefits that we have seen over the years of Pride Night, we are deciding to remove them from this year’s group of honorees.”

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, according to its official website, “are a leading-edge Order of queer and trans nuns” that believes “all people have a right to express their unique joy and beauty.”

The group made its first appearance in San Francisco on Easter Sunday in 1979 and is committed “to community service, ministry and outreach to those on the edges, and to promoting human rights, respect for diversity and spiritual enlightenment.”

The Dodgers’ 10th annual Pride Night is scheduled for June 16, and the team will play the San Francisco Giants.

“Pride is a fight for equality and inclusion for the entire LGBTQ community and we’re not going to stop now,” the statement in which LA Pride pulled its sponsorship read.

The city of West Hollywood also swiftly condemned the Dodgers’ decision to rescind the invitation to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

“We’re excitedly looking forward to the Los Angeles Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence participating in the WeHo Pride Parade during WeHo Pride Weekend on the first weekend of June,” a statement from the city read. “Pride is deeply rooted in West Hollywood’s history and culture. The city of West Hollywood has advocated for nearly four decades to support LGBTQ people. In our community’s ongoing fight for equality, the Los Angeles Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence have marched in unity at every step.”

Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, 3rd District, summed it up simply in a tweet.

“If they’re not invited, I’m not going. Celebrating Pride is about inclusion. Do better,” Horvath said.

Where exactly the complaints over the Sisters’ inclusion originated was not stated, but U.S. Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Los Angeles) suggested that pressure came from sources outside the state.

“By caving to political pressure, the Dodgers opened their front gates to the hate and transphobia [U.S. Sen.] Marco Rubio (R-Florida) and far-right extremists have been trying to spread to California for years. All this bigotry towards drag queens and trans Americans has been one big dog whistle for the extremist base ahead of the next election,” Gomez said. “As the representative of Dodger Stadium and a lifelong Dodgers fan, I’m beyond disappointed that they allowed themselves to get pulled into this political farce. One thing that’s been made clear by Angelenos’ reactions: this bigotry won’t fly in our backyards or our outfields. Don’t peddle that … here or anywhere. I hope the Dodgers leadership corrects this wrong and stops giving into political agendas that further marginalize LGBTQ+ Americans.”