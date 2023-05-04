Download Latest Issue
“Your pray in your distress and in your need; would that you might pray also in the fullness of your joy and in your days of abundance.”
Kahlil Gibran (1883-1931)
“The Prophet”
Today is the National Day of Prayer
Source: Bartlett’s Familiar Quotations
