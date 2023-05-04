May 3, 2023

Kahlil Gibran

“Your pray in your distress and in your need; would that you might pray also in the fullness of your joy and in your days of abundance.”

Kahlil Gibran (1883-1931)

“The Prophet”

Today is the National Day of Prayer

