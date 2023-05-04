JFSLA celebrates service at 30th annual gala

Nearly 400 people came together on April 26 for Jewish Family Service L.A.’s 30th Annual Gala at the Skirball Cultural Center.

JFSLA raised nearly $1.2 million. Nina Tassler received the Susie Forer-Dehrey Spirit of Humanity Award and Sara Cannon received the Anita and Stanley Hirsh Award at the event. Special recognition was also given to JFSLA executive vice president Susie Forer-Dehrey, who will retire in June.

“Susie has been at JFSLA for 37 years. She started as a social worker and now oversees all the resource development, communications and volunteering. But more importantly, she is the embodiment of our great organization,” said Tami Stapf, a JFS board member and chair of resource development.

Cannon began volunteering at JFSLA by answering calls to JFS Hope’s domestic violence crisis hotline and by helping domestic violence survivors who were obtaining restraining orders in court connect with JFS Hope’s services. She also serves on the JFS Art Committee, which is building a collection of therapeutic and inspiring art for JFSLA’s centers.

“I’m very happy to be here to present the Anita & Stanley Hirsh Award to Sara Cannon,” said Jennifer Hirsh, daughter of Anita and Stanley Hirsh. “I’m reminded that this award was born from my parents’ belief in the tenet of tzedakah – good deeds in action. They believed deeply in Jewish Family Service L.A.’s mission and its ability to affect change in so many people’s lives. My mother and father would be pleased to see this award go to Sara. Sara is someone who has put her values into action and leads with her heart.”

“To quote Anne Frank, ‘How wonderful it is that nobody need wait a single moment before starting to improve the world.’ Jewish Family Service L.A. is a place where the world is immeasurably improved,” Cannon said. “I feel truly humbled and privileged that my contribution has been recognized in this wonderful manner.”

During her tenure as Chair of JFSLA’s Board of Directors, Tassler helped guide the agency through the pandemic, ensuring JFSLA’s critical services remained available.

“Nina lives her life seizing every minute to create change, to better the lives of those in our community and embraces the spirit of Tikun Olom, a core value at the heart of JFS,” said David Stapf, president of CBS Television Studios. “During her tenure, she led JFSLA through the pandemic – clearly one of its most challenging periods in its nearly 170-year history. Being a voice for the voiceless, an activist who put plans and theories into action, Nina inspired and challenged us all to do more.”

Tassler is an entertainment executive, producer, author and activist, who was previously chair of CBS Entertainment.

“Jewish Family Service is the oldest social service organization in L.A., founded in 1854. They are a trusted source of support welcoming all individuals and families, of all ages and identities,” Tassler said. “As we gather to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the JFS Gala, I must acknowledge the herculean actions of the extraordinary staff and leadership. You truly are the first responders of social services.”

For information, visit jfsla.org.