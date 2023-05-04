Jewish film at Academy Museum

Join the Academy Museum for a screening of “Hand in Hand” (1961) on Saturday, May 6, at 11 a.m. In observance of Jewish American Heritage month in May, the museum will screen classics and rarities depicting Jewish life onscreen. “Hand in Hand” is a carefree tale about the friendship between Michael, who is Catholic, and Rachel, who is Jewish, set against the backdrop of postwar London. Tickets are $5. 6067 Wilshire Blvd. (323)930-3000, academymuseum.org.