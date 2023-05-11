Jazz at LACMA returns on Friday, May 12, from 6-8 p.m. with a performance by saxophonist, composer and bandleader Daniel Rotem. The artist fell in love with the freedom and potential for expression he found in jazz after starting to play saxophone as a teenager. Rotem is a graduate of Berklee College of Music and the Thelonious Monk Institute of Jazz Performance (now the Herbie Hancock Institute) and has performed and recorded with artists such as Hancock, Wayne Shorter, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Billy Childs and Stevie Wonder. As a band leader, he has released four albums featuring his own compositions and arrangements. Admission to Jazz at LACMA is free. 5905 Wilshire Blvd. lacma.org.