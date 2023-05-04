Hundreds walk to Pan Pacific Park to end genocide

Hundreds of protesters gathered at Television City on April 30 as part of the Walk to End Genocide held by Jewish World Watch, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit that supports survivors of mass atrocities around the globe.

The first Walk to End Genocide since the COVID-19 pandemic, the event attracted a wide coalition of supporting organizations, with speakers including leaders of Congolese, Rohingya, Uyghur, Tigrayan and Indigenous communities, as well as elected officials.

“When Nazi Germany was carrying out its plan to exterminate Jews in Europe, the world was silent. When Hutu militias were slaughtering their Tutsi countrymen in Rwanda the world was silent,” said Los Angeles City Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky, 5th District. “After these horrific tragedies we always say never again. Part of never again means calling out genocide before and while its happening. It means standing up for the Armenians, the Rohingya, the Uyghurs. Every single person who is experiencing oppression right now because of their ethnicity, or their religion, or race or orientation, we stand up because we know we are connected to these people.”

Edward Barsoumian, Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region spokesperson, said it was important to create solidarity between different communities that have been affected by genocide, including Armenians.

“On our path to end genocide, this strong solidarity from so many who share in the worst known aspects of the human condition empowers the Armenian American community, whose advocates have worked tirelessly to bring attention to Azerbaijan’s genocidal campaign against the Armenian people of Artsakh and Armenia. It is through this unity that we will work tirelessly with our partners to ensure that ‘Never Again’ means never again.”

Following the speeches, demonstrators marched along an almost two-mile route, holding banners and waving flags while walking past Holocaust Museum L.A., The Grove and other Fairfax District landmarks. The walk is one of the Jewish World Watch’s main fundraising campaigns. As of May 3, the organization has raised $94,000 to fight global genocide, nearly meeting its goal of $100,000.

“Thank you Jewish World Watch for gathering hundreds today … to call attention to genocides and atrocities. When they divide, we unite. When they hate, we love. When they try to silence, we speak out,” said State Assemlywoman Laura Friedman (D-Burbank).

Jewish World Watch is encouraging people to stay involved by contributing funds, joining an advocacy team or becoming campus ambassadors.

For information, visit jww.org/site/.