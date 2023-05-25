Hammer hosts annual Kids Art Museum Project

The Hammer Museum hosted its 14th annual K.A.M.P. (Kids Art Museum Project) on May 21 and raised a record $240,000 in support of the museum’s free family programming.

The event engaged children and families in art-making projects with artists and children’s stories read by celebrity guests. It was chaired for the first time by Talia Friedman and Sherry McKuin. Over 1,000 guests attended the celebration in the museum’s courtyard.

Participating artists Eddie Rodolfo Aparicio, Zoe Blue M., Awol Erizku, Amir H. Fallah, Sharif Farrag, Chase Hall, Elliott Hundley, Maria Maea, Jane Margarette, Jill Mulleady, Alina Perkins, Megan Reed and Austyn Weiner painted with berries, espresso and other foods to illustrate the importance of composting and environmentally friendly activities. Workshops on rug making and basket weaving were held, and guests sculpted portraits of themselves using vibrantly colored clay. Celebrities Gal Gadot, James Corden, Curtis Stone and Lindsay Price read from their favorite children’s books.

The Hammer Museum is located at 10899 Wilshire Blvd. For information, visit hammer.ucla .edu.