Grammy Museum offers grant opportunities

The Grammy Museum is seeking submissions for its Grant Program and is accepting applications through June 2.

The program, funded by the Recording Academy, has awarded more than $7.5 million to more than 400 projects. Grants are administered annually to organizations and individuals to support efforts that advance the archiving and preservation of the music and recorded sound heritage of North America for future generations, as well as scientific research projects related to the impact of music on the human condition. Recipients are determined based on merit, uniqueness of project and the ability to accomplish intended goals.

To view guidelines and new letter of inquiry requirements, visit grammymuseum.org/grant-program.