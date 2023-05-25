Gold sworn in as CCCA president

Beverly Hills Mayor Julian Gold was sworn in as the California Contract Cities Association’s 2023-24 president during the CCCA’s annual municipal seminar on May 20 in Indian Wells.

Nearly 500 elected officials and city leaders attended the event. Gold outlined his goals for the upcoming year.

“We will continue to collaborate and come together for the betterment of all our member cities,” said Gold, the second CCCA president from a non-traditional contract city.

“This is an important step as our association continues to grow and make headway in advocating for our cities,” CCCA executive director Marcel Rodarte added. “President Gold’s presidency will help us continue to redefine what it means to be a contract city. Every city contracts for services, so every city is a contract city.”

CCCA represents 80 cities throughout Southern California, including Beverly Hills, West Hollywood and Los Angeles. For information, visit contractcities.org.