LA Freewaves and 30 art organizations are holding “Heal Hear Here,” a healing art event on Saturday, May 20, from 3-7 p.m. at Los Angeles State Historic Park. The event will explore healing art modes curated by a broad community of arts organizations working to create a central event to help revive Los Angeles from the pandemic, racial injustice and economic disruption. LA Freewaves is a nonprofit that produces free, site-specific public art. 1245 N. Spring St. freewaves.org.