Former officer accused of sexual assault dies in custody

A former LAPD police officer accused of sexually assaulting four boys died in custody on May 20 after suffering a medical emergency related to a pre-existing medical condition, authorities said.

The former officer, Paul Razo, 46, was charged with eight counts of committing lewd acts upon a child for sexual assaults that allegedly occurred at his Covina home between 2006 and 2017. Razo allegedly assaulted two of his young relatives and two sons of a woman he was dating.

Razo sustained a medical emergency while in custody and was taken to Los Angeles County Medical Center, where he died. The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner will conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

A 24-year LAPD veteran, Razo was last assigned to the LAPD’s Hollywood Division, where he worked as a training coordinator. He left the LAPD in March while the case was under investigation.