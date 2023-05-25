The Beverly Hills Fine Arts Theatre presents the “Fine Arts Super Star Wars Spectacular” from Friday, May 26, through Monday, May 29, featuring all 11 films in the “Star Wars” series and a bonus feature. Admission for each movie will be $10 per person and separate tickets and reseating is required for each film. A full series ticket is $95. Showtimes vary; see schedule. 8556 Wilshire Blvd. (424)438-4013, fineartstheatrebh.com.