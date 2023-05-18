Farmers Market spotlights finalists in New Originals Contest on May 20

Meet the top seven finalists in the Original Farmers Market’s New Originals Contest at a pop-up event on Saturday, May 20, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on the market’s plaza.

The contest was launched in March in search of the next great Farmers Market merchant. The new incubator program invited small business owners to enter for a chance to win a prime brick-and-mortar location in the market, rent-free for three months. The winner will also receive a $7,500 cash prize for business-related needs.

The finalists are Caribbean Soul Kitchen L.A., Daniel’s Bagels, Food Mongers, Kushikatsu Koo, Moonlight Bread, My Daddy’s Recipes and THICC Burger. The public is encouraged to vote on the winner at neworiginalsofm.com/finalists.

The pop-up will feature food samples from specialty vendors including vegan food, burgers and bagels.

The Original Farmers Market is located at 6333 W. Third St. For information, visit farmersmarketla.com.