Hip-hop meets salsa in the West Coast premiere of “Evolution of a Sonero” running from Saturday, May 13, through Sunday, May 28 at the Los Angeles Theatre Center. Poet, actor and singer Flaco Navaja, backed by a live five-piece salsa band, creates a love letter to his native Bronx with charm, rhythm, soul and an improvisational spirit. Showtimes are 8 p.m., Thursday, Friday and Saturday; 4 p.m., Sunday. General admission is $48. 514 S. Spring St. (213)489-0994, latinotheaterco.org.