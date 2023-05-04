El Capitan screens ‘Guardians’ through May

The El Capitan Theatre screenings for Marvel Studios’ “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” continue through Friday, May 5. The events will be hosted by Nerdist and tickets are on sale now.

The fan event screenings will take place at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 4 and Friday, May 5 each with their own exclusive items included with a ticket. Each fan event screening costs $50.

Attendees at the Thursday Fan Event will receive one assorted Funko Pop, mini poster, collectible tin with popcorn, event credential and a beverage with their ticket.

Attendees at the Friday Fan Event will receive a Milky Fizz beverage sipper, collectible tin with popcorn, event credential and a beverage with their ticket.

Moviegoers should bring their best moves for out-of-this-world tunes played by the theatre’s DJ live May 4 through 7. Fans are encouraged to cosplay as their favorite Marvel characters throughout the movie’s run.

Daily showtimes for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” May 6 through May 21 are 11:30 a.m., 3:15 p.m., 7 p.m. and 10:55 p.m. 3:15 p.m screenings are shown in 3D. Dates and showtimes are subject to change.

Guests are invited to arrive early to view a display of costumes from “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.”

Tickets are on sale now at elcapitantickets.com. All seats are reserved. Tickets for showtimes Monday through Thursday are $19 for adults and $15 for children and seniors. Tickets for showtimes Friday through Sunday are $24 for adults and $20 for children and seniors.

Sensory Inclusive Screenings are available May 10 at 7 p.m. and May 20 at 11:30 a.m. Open Caption screenings are available May 14 at 11:30 a.m. and May 17 at 7 p.m. Spanish Dubbed screenings are available May 13 at 11:30 a.m. and May 16 at 7 p.m.