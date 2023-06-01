Hotel Bel-Air Under the Stars

Crossing the covered bridge walkway above the picturesque Swan Lake at Hotel Bel-Air, I gazed at the long-necked Athena and Hercules swans majestically gliding on the water. Several Adirondack chairs and three individual fire-pits flickering near the edge of the lake were set for an “Under the Stars” dinner.

During the month of June, Hotel Bel-Air’s front lawn is the venue for an al fresco culinary experience. Guests have the opportunity to enjoy some curated dishes prepared by the talented executive chef Connor McVay.

The evening my friend Linda and I dined, we kicked off the night with a glass of wine to enjoy with a few starters. Each chair has a pillow and a cozy blanket to keep warm as the sun begins to set.

The wine menu offers six white wines that include a 2021 Sauvignon Blanc, Domaine des Groisses Pierres, Sancerre. The crisp, pale-yellow wine offered aromatic white floral and citrus on the nose and bright juicy grapefruit flavors. It paired nicely with bite-size dark country sourdough toast topped with Santa Barbara uni. The savory brown butter balanced the salinity of the uni.

Two summertime rosés on the menu – a Whispering Angel and Rock Angel – both from Cotes de Provence. They pair nicely with a plate of herb enhanced blinis topped with a dollop of dill cream fraiche and ribbons of smoked salmon. Bright salmon-colored roe adorns the top offering a pop of pleasing saltiness with a subtle, sweet finish.

Under the red wines, the 2019 Justin Cabernet Sauvignon ‘Isosceles’ went well with the prime steak tartare served with toasted crostini, pickled mustard seed and an herb remoulade. As one of Justin’s flagship wines, this Bordeaux styled red blend provides the essence of cherry, currant and a hint of ripe plum. The pleasing layer of chocolate and spice on the finish makes this a fine wine.

I commented to Linda that this would be an ideal engagement setting, and she told me the story of 20 years ago. After proposing to her at the Los Angeles Country Club, her late husband drove her to the Hotel Bel-Air for a celebratory dinner with a champagne toast.

Three types of caviar are offered on the menu that arrive in a tin. Imperial Osetra Caviar Golden Pearl, Osetra Karat Caviar with a cucumber finish, and a mild brine Siberian Reserve Caviar range in price from $185 to $355. They are served with lemon herb blinis, toasted brioche and traditional accoutrements.

A plate of Spanish and Italian Jamón were fanned out on a plate, with brightly colored pickled carrots, turnips, beets and Harry’s Berries strawberries in the center. Served with slices of toasted baguette, I spread some tangy mustard seed and sweet honeycomb on top of the crisp bread and added a slice of thin acorn-fed Cinco Jotas Jamón. This 100% Ibérico ham offered a rich and buttery flavor. The Culatelle di Zibello from Parma, Italy, offered the texture of thinly sliced lardo that melted in my mouth.

Other appealing items on the menu include Baja Gulf prawns with a classic cocktail sauce. It’s served with a lemon crown for squeezing on top of the shrimp and an “Old Bay” remoulade.

Even though the hummus served in a bowl was thinner than I expected, it was artistically decorated with plump garbanzo beans, bright red pickled root vegetable slices and fresh green herbs. Pickled shishitos and crisp fried spiced pita triangles complete this dish.

Heartier entrées include a crispy Japanese Jidori chicken sandwich and a prime beef burger – one of the best burgers I have ever tasted. It’s served on a beautiful shiny brioche bun with a spread of slightly sweet and tangy shallot marmalade and finished with crisp butter lettuce and melted Vermont white cheddar cheese. Crisp fries or truffle fries dusted with 36-month aged Parmigiano-Reggiano accompany this dish.

For dessert guests can select either the Bel-Air S’mores or “Caught in the Cookie Jar.” Three warm, just-out-of-the-oven chocolate chip cookies and three gluten-free peanut butter cookies arrive in a glass cookie jar to share.

Before leaving, we noticed a new art and photography exhibit on display by Rogan Gregory. His work reflects abstract forms, geology, ecological systems and the impact of humans on nature. He uses stone, bronze and wood to develop his unique aesthetic. The exhibition is complimentary and is open to the public 7 days a week until Sept. 30.

Hotel Bel-Air Under the Stars is open for reservations on June 14, 15, 28 and 29. Seating begins at 6 p.m. Guests must spend a minimum of $150 per person. There is a minimum of two guests up to six people. Make a reservation on Sevenrooms at sevenrooms.com/events/therestaurantathotelbelair. $$$ 701 Stone Canyon Road, (310)909-1644.