The Culinary Historians of Southern California presents “Plug It In, Turn It On: 70 Years of Kitchen Appliance Manuals,” a free in-person lecture on Saturday, May 13, at 10:30 a.m., in the Los Angeles Central Library’s Mark Taper Auditorium. Historian and Bookseller Liz Pollock presents an illustrated lecture on how kitchen appliance manuals reflect cooking trends, language, typography, visuals and changing times. 630 W. Fifth St. chsocal.org.