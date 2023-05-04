The Craft in America Center is holding an online discussion with Mira Nakashima on Friday, May 5, from 11 a.m.–noon, via Zoom. Don’t miss a rare chance to hear first-hand from the daughter of innovative furniture maker George Naka-shima, who is director of the George Nakashima Woodworkers. Nakashima will discuss her father’s journey from humble beginnings to legendary status, and how she continues his tradition. Pre-registration required. us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_5sW1WIqRQQWsuILUH5uYtg#/registration.