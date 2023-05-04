May 4, 2023

Craft in America Center

The Craft in America Center is holding an online discussion with Mira Nakashima on Friday, May 5, from 11 a.m.–noon, via Zoom. Don’t miss a rare chance to hear first-hand from the daughter of innovative furniture maker George Naka-shima, who is director of the George Nakashima Woodworkers. Nakashima will discuss her father’s journey from humble beginnings to legendary status, and how she continues his tradition. Pre-registration required. us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_5sW1WIqRQQWsuILUH5uYtg#/registration.





