Comedy pet benefit

The laughs are back at Wallis Annenberg PetSpace with the “Stand Up For Pups Comedy Show” and benefit on Friday, May 26, from 7-9 p.m. Guests can laugh until they cry with their four-legged best friend as comedians take the stage to raise funds for the PetSpace Extraordinary Care Fund. Comedians J.D. Witherspoon, Jay Washington, Shea Freeman, Valerie Tosi and Chris Greene will perform. The show will be hosted by Caitlin Benson and DJ VFRESH. A pet adoption event runs from 7-8 p.m. Tickets are $20 and include two beverages. 12005 Bluff Creek Drive, Playa Vista. annenbergpetspace.org/events/3691775.