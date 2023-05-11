May 10, 2023

City Council kicks off first MADE in Beverly Hills festival

photo courtesy of the city of Beverly Hills

The Beverly Hills City Council attended the Night at the Mansion kickoff on May 3 for MADE in Beverly Hills, a four-day festival from May 4-7 that showcased art, architecture, fashion, landscapes and design throughout the city. William Kopelk, center, MADE chairman and co-founder of Modernism Week, was joined by Councilwoman Lili Bosse, left, Vice Mayor Lester Friedman, Mayor Julian Gold and Councilwoman Sharona R. Nazarian at the kick-off event. The festival featured tours, programming and special events. For information, visit beverlyhills.org/madebh.





