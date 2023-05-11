City Council kicks off first MADE in Beverly Hills festival

-
-
-
The Beverly Hills City Council attended the Night at the Mansion kickoff on May 3 for MADE in Beverly Hills, a four-day festival from May 4-7 that showcased art, architecture, fashion, landscapes and design throughout the city. William Kopelk, center, MADE chairman and co-founder of Modernism Week, was joined by Councilwoman Lili Bosse, left, Vice Mayor Lester Friedman, Mayor Julian Gold and Councilwoman Sharona R. Nazarian at the kick-off event. The festival featured tours, programming and special events. For information, visit beverlyhills.org/madebh.
