Cedars-Sinai celebrates record number of life-saving transplants

April was National Donate Life Month, and Cedars-Sinai marked the occasion by reporting a record number of life-saving organ transplants in 2022.

Together, surgeons at the Cedars-Sinai Comprehensive Transplant Center and Smidt Heart Institute performed 583 solid organ transplants during 2022, surpassing 2021’s record of 573 transplants and establishing a new benchmark for the medical center.

“These numbers reflect Cedars-Sinai’s distinctive combination of leading-edge research and unwavering dedication to our patients,” said Dr. Irene Kim, director of the Cedars-Sinai Comprehensive Transplant Center. “We are constantly seeking ways to improve the patient experience and provide the most comprehensive and clinically effective treatments.”

Cedars-Sinai experienced one of the largest increases in kidney transplantation. Transplant surgeons and nephrologists completed 286 kidney transplants and four dual kidney/pancreas transplants, compared with the previous year’s 269 kidney transplants and 11 dual kidney/pancreas transplants.

One reason for the high number of kidney transplant patients: Cedars-Sinai is a national leader in performing transplants on patients with high levels of antibodies. Such patients comprise about one-third of patients on kidney transplant lists and are difficult to transplant because antibodies make organ rejection more likely.

Laboratory director and professor of medicine Dr. Stanley Jordan pioneered a treatment protocol called plasmapheresis, which removes prohibitive antibodies from the blood and enables patients who might not otherwise be eligible to receive a lifesaving transplant.

“Cedars-Sinai patients were the first to benefit from this specialized therapy that allows highly sensitized patients to receive lifesaving kidney transplants,” Kim said.

By patient volume, the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai is the largest cardiothoracic transplant center in California and the third-largest cardiothoracic transplant center in the U.S.

Lung transplantation, led by Dr. Joanna Chikwe, chair of the Department of Cardiac Surgery in the Smidt Heart Institute, also saw an increase of transplants performed. The comprehensive team transplanted new lungs into 74 patients, 14 more than in 2021.

Similarly, heart transplantation patients benefited from being cared for at one of the highest-volume centers in the country. Over the past six years combined, the Smidt Heart Institute has completed 706 heart and dual heart/lung transplants, more than any other U.S. medical center.

“Our team of cardiothoracic surgeons offers innovative treatment options and novel surgical techniques that enable minimally invasive transplant surgery,” Chikwe. “We are grateful to the patients who trust us with their health and lives.”

Under the leadership of Dr. Nicholas Nissen, director of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, and Alexander Kuo medical director of the Liver Transplant Program, liver surgeons completed 107 liver transplants in 2022.

“Organ donation is the gift of life,” Nissen said. “We are able to help patients live their best lives only because of the generosity of organ donors and their families. Every successful transplant is a tribute to them.”