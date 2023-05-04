May 4, 2023

Caroline Rose

Caroline Rose will perform on Friday, May 5, at 9 p.m. at the Fonda Theatre. Rose’s recent recording “The Art of Forgetting” includes the single and video, “Miami.” The artist is known for satirical storytelling. With “The Art of Forgetting,” the music includes raw, intense emotion. The album explores themes of regret and grief, loss and change, shame and the inevitability of pain. Kairos Creature Club will also perform. Tickets are $27. 6126 Hollywood Blvd. fondatheatre.com/events/detail/453349.





Previous Post
Jewish film at Academy Museum
Next Post
Scent Fair L.A




0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


  • Socialize