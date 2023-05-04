Caroline Rose will perform on Friday, May 5, at 9 p.m. at the Fonda Theatre. Rose’s recent recording “The Art of Forgetting” includes the single and video, “Miami.” The artist is known for satirical storytelling. With “The Art of Forgetting,” the music includes raw, intense emotion. The album explores themes of regret and grief, loss and change, shame and the inevitability of pain. Kairos Creature Club will also perform. Tickets are $27. 6126 Hollywood Blvd. fondatheatre.com/events/detail/453349.