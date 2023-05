Classical music lovers are invited to a performance by Camerata Pacifica on Thursday, May 18, at 8 p.m., at the Colburn School’s Zipper Hall. Considered one of the nation’s leading chamber ensembles, Camerata Pacifica caps its 2022-23 season with the U.S. debut of Venezuelan soprano Samuel Mariño in a program of Bach and Pergolesi. Tickets are $68. 200 S. Grand Ave. cameratapacifica.org.