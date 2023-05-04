BHUSD travels to Washington, D.C.

-
Beverly Hills Unified School District officials traveled to Washington, D.C., on April 24 to attend meetings with the California School Boards Association and the Association of California School Administrators. The events included discussions on statewide education policy, a briefing on federal educational policy and a networking opportunity with prominent D.C. figures and fellow educators. District leaders also advocated directly with California congressional representatives, White House officials, key federal agency leaders and other top policy makers.
