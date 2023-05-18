Beverly Press named as finalists for the So. Cal. Journalism Awards

The Los Angeles Press Club announced the finalists for the 65th Annual Southern California Journalism Awards on Friday, May 12. More than 2,300 submissions were judged by an independent panel for the organization. The Beverly Press and Park Labrea News were named as finalists in the folowing five categories:

Karen Villalpando, Print Journalist of the year, under 50,000 circulation; Rance Collins, Criticism of Theater/Performing Arts; Karen Villalpando, Criticism of Food/Culture; Michael Villalpando, Karen Villalpando, Edwin Folven, Rance Collins, Joey Waldinger, Best Issue, “Our People Our Places;” Rebecca Villalpando, Feature, under 1,000 words, “Sparking joy and creating memories.”

The awards ceremony will be held June 25 at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel in downtown Los Angeles. For more information and a full list of finalists, visit lapressclub.org.