Beverly Hills recognized for commitment to environment

The city of Beverly Hills has been named Tree City USA for the 39th consecutive year. Beverly Hills has consistently won the prestigious award for its Arbor Day program, Street Tree Master Plan, a well-managed tree care program and a commitment to responsible environmental efforts.

Public Works Commission chair Wendy Nystrom, left, joined Councilman John Mirisch, Vice Mayor Lester Friedman, Councilman Julian Gold, City Arborist Ken Pfalzgraf and City Manager Nancy Hunt-Coffey to celebrate the award.