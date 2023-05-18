May 18, 2023

Beverly Hills Library

Friends of the Beverly Hills Public Library’s “Fabulous Dollar Book Sale” returns from Thursday, May 18, through Sunday, May 21, along the library’s walkway. The Friends of the Beverly Hills Public Library is a nonprofit founded to nurture literacy and imagination, and foster a lifelong love of learning. Proceeds benefit the library. Hours are 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Thursday through Saturday; noon-4 p.m., Sunday. 444 N. Rexford Drive. friendsofbhpl.org.





