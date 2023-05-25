Beverly Hills Library makes reading fun during summer

The Beverly Hills Public Library is launching it “Find Your Voice!” summer reading program on Tuesday, May 30.

During the 10-week program, the library will host free activities for children, teens and adults to encourage and support a love of reading. Participants can win prizes for reaching reading goals and can participate in craft projects in the Children’s Library.

“We have planned a wonderful program for youth (babies to teens) to make the library a wonderful place to read, learn and discover what is available for their enjoyment,” city librarian Karen Buth said. “Join us for our family entertainment, Terrific Tuesdays, beginning June 27. This summer will be a summer of music and magic. Tweens and teens can join us for two mindful crafting workshops beginning on Thursday, July 13.”

Everyone can participate in the Summer Reading Club Guessing Game. Count all the “Find Your Voice!” objects in library’s display. Prizes will be awarded to the those with the top number of guesses. Research has shown that reading prevents learning loss over the summer.

“Studies also indicate students who read recreationally outperformed those who do not. Students read more when they can choose materials based on their own interests,” Buth added. “Our library is committed to supporting lifelong learning and educational enrichment for all families.”

The library encourages people to sign up for Summer Reading Club by visiting beverlyhills. org/summerredingclub.