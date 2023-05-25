Beverly Hills honors Public Works during event at farmers’ market

photo courtesy of the city of Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills residents and officials expressed their gratitude to the city’s public works staff during the May 21 Beverly Hills Farmers’ Market. Beverly Hills Assistant City Manager Ryan Gohlich, left, Councilwoman Sharona Nazarian and Public Works Director Shana Epstein joined the community in celebrating National Public Works Week during the May 21 Beverly Hills Farmers’ Market.

The event was fun for all ages, with children climbing into tractors and the city’s public works staff hosting informational booths to teach residents more about what they do.

“[It was] so much fun for the whole family,” Nazarian said.