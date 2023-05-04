Beverly Hills expands programs to boost tourism

The Beverly Hills City Council on May 2 voted to spend approximately $5.47 million on marketing and tourism initiatives, chamber of commerce activities and holiday events for the coming year.

The $5.47-million figure represents the sum of 2023-24 budgets for the Rodeo Drive Committee, the Conference and Visitors Bureau/Marketing Liaison Committee, and the Chamber of Commerce Committee.

Most of that money was allocated to the Conference and Visitors Bureau/Marketing Committee, which has an approved budget of $4,809,410 for the 2023-24 fiscal year, in addition to $150,000 in unused funds carried over from last year.

A budget of $450,150 was approved for the Chamber of Commerce Committee, and a budget of $210,998 was approved for the Rodeo Drive Committee. That committee plans to use $26,000 to launch a new branding program called “Rodeo Drive Celebrates” throughout the summer and fall, which will feature new banners attached to street poles and special events with Rodeo Drive businesses.

As part of its work plan for the upcoming year, Conference and Visitors Bureau officials will attend marketing events across the country as well as international trade shows, expand its use of paid social media and other digital marketing techniques, and pursue a new merchandise partnership.

Vice Mayor Lester Friedman said that with the relaxation of COVID-19 travel restrictions, it is important for tourism officials to target international visitors.

However, he added that the CVB’s “contract language” needs to be tightened, and he requested that the bureau provide more financial details in future reports.

Councilwoman Sharona Nazarian agreed.

“I do think we need to have better reporting and guidelines and a breakdown,” Nazarian said. “This is something that the community is supporting. These aren’t our dollars, it’s the community’s dollars, and we need to be able to account for where those dollars are going.”