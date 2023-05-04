UCLA’s Center for the Art of Performance welcomes Avery Sunshine on Sunday, May 7, at 7 p.m. at The Theatre at Ace Hotel. A talented and captivating soul performer, Avery Sunshine’s roots are deeply connected to the church. She brings people together through uplifting and vibrant music, riveting performances, candid stage banter and optimistic anthems about life and love. For the upcoming performance, she will be accompanied by Grammy Award-winning guitarist Dana “BigDane” Johnson, who is also her husband. Tickets start at $40. 929 S. Broadway, downtown. (310)825-2101, cap.ucla.edu.