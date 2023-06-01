Atrium take-out for The Greek Theatre

Located near The Greek Theatre, Atrium is offering a new food and beverage promotion during The Greek Theatre summer concert series. Concertgoers can pick up a rotating selection of sandwiches that pay tribute to different musical acts, available the day of the concert until sold out. Special cocktails will also be made, inspired by the musical acts. When Elvis Costello plays on June 16, chef Emmanuel Cadengo is making a brined and beer battered fried fish and chips sandwich with melted cheese on a potato roll. It’s served with a koji dill tartar sauce. On July 9, when Le Tigre performs, the chef is making a vegan ratatouille “Ratty Pattie” sandwich. It will be crusted in a vegan dredge and deep fried, before topped with a house marinara sauce and melted vegan mozzarella cheese. For those seeing Tori Amos on July 21, a housemade vegan burger made with quinoa and chickpeas will be offered. It’s on a vegan brioche bun, with a spread of housemade vegan thousand island, tomatoes, lettuce and vegan cheese. The happy hour drink menu at Atrium is nightly from 4 to 6 p.m. Aperol Spritz, Old Fashioned and margaritas are $9 and $10. A selection of natural wines by the glass are available for $8. 1816 N. Vermont Ave., (323)607-6944.