May 18, 2023

Art of Tex Hammond

See works by 16-year-old artist Tex Hammond from Friday, May 19, through Sunday, May 28, at the Tex Hammond Pop-Up in Hollywood. The artist’s exhibit “The Absence Of …” will be on display, with pieces demonstrating his evolution as an artist. Curated by Carmen Acosta, the exhibition features a mix of oil on canvas, works on paper and paint on found materials. A reception will be held on May 19 from 7-9 p.m. Regular hours are noon-5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free. 5225 Hollywood Blvd. RSVP required for opening reception; visit eventbrite.com/e/tex-hammond-the-absence-of-pop-up-art-exhibition-tickets-628797258527.





