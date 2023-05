CMAY Gallery is hosting “La Vida Pintada/A Painted Life,” a new exhibition of drawings and paintings by artist Eva Armisén running from Thursday, May 25, through Saturday, June 24. Armisén’s fourth solo exhibition at the gallery includes drawings and oil paintings created during the past two years that continue her autobiographical storytelling across different techniques. An opening reception will be held on May 25 from 6-9 p.m. 5828 Wilshire Blvd. cmaygallery.com.