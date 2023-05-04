Art of Amir H. Fallah

The Fowler Museum is holding a walk-through of the exhibit “Amir H. Fallah: The Fallacy of Borders” with Fallah and curator Amy Landau on Sunday, May 7, from noon-1 p.m. “The Fallacy of Borders” is the first solo Los Angeles-museum presentation for Fallah, who was born in Tehran and lives and works in L.A. The more than 25 works on view span painting, sculpture, stained glass and textiles, characterized by vivid and saturated colors, dense patterns and layered imagery. Fallah and Landau will discuss the planning process and the artworks, and next steps for the artist. Admission is free, reservations are required. 308 Charles E. Young Drive North. fowler.ucla.edu.