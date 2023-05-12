Arrests made in triple murder in Beverly Crest

Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division announced on May 12 that two men are in custody in Chicago and a third man was arrested in New York for a Jan. 28 triple murder at a residence in the 2700 block of Ellison Drive in the Beverly Crest neighborhood.

Dejean Thompkins, 28, and Dontae Williams, 23, were arrested with the assistance of federal and local authorities in the Chicago area. Daries Stanford, 28, was taken into custody by authorities in New York. All three suspects are awaiting extradition to Los Angeles to face murder and attempted murder charges.

The three victims, Iyana Hutton, 33, Nenah Davis, 29, and Destiny Sims, 26, were shot to death on Jan. 28 at a residence being used as a short-term rental in the Beverly Crest neighborhood. Hutton and Davis were Chicago residents, and Sims, of Buckeye, Arizona, had ties to the Chicago area. Six additional victims were injured during the shooting. Police did not release a motive.